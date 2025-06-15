Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.75. 77,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,912. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

