MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
