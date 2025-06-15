MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of INKT stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.31. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,160. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.15.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

