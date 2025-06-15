Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.09. The firm has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

