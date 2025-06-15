Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF remained flat at $118.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. Nexans has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $147.60.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

