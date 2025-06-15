North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,525,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.29 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

