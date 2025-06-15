Motive Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $354.10 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.73 and a 200-day moving average of $382.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

