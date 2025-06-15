Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 19,469 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 885.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1%

XOM stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

