Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $418.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $414.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

