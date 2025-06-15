Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average is $160.46. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

