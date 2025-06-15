The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 207.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 397,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.73. The company has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

