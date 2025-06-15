Everpar Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $485.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.04. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

