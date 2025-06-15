NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

