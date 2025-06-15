Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 706 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 111,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 7,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $175.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $5,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,555,306.40. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

