Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

