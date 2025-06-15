Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. CLG LLC bought a new position in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $901,000.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:HARD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 13,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,797. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods.

Featured Stories

