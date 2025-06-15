First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Down 0.9%

FRI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 17,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 44.7% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 102,925.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

