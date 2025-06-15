PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Short Interest Update

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,100 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the May 15th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

PeptiDream Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PPTDF remained flat at $12.06 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. PeptiDream has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

PeptiDream Company Profile

PeptiDream Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics. The company develops its products based on its Peptide Discovery Platform System, a drug finding platform that enables the production of non-standard peptide libraries for the identification of potent and selective macrocyclic peptide candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based, small molecule-based, peptide-drug conjugate, and multi-functional peptide conjugates -based therapeutics and diagnostics.

