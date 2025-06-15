Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 73.3% in May

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Santander lowered Eiffage to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Eiffage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFGSY

Eiffage Stock Down 2.7%

Eiffage Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.7926 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Eiffage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Eiffage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.