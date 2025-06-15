SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Down 48.9% in May

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 72,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.44. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SABS shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

