CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,859.84. This trade represents a 12.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ
Verizon Communications Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $47.36.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.