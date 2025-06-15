Optas LLC Buys 454 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,966,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.34.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.