Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6%

DIS opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

