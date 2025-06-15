Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Linde by 18.4% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.8% during the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $465.98 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.26 and a 200 day moving average of $449.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.40.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

