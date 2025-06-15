Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.99 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

