3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in 3M by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 209,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in 3M by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. 3M has a 12-month low of $98.26 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

