Newport Capital Group LLC Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 7.9% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,304,000 after acquiring an additional 540,916 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,840,000 after acquiring an additional 831,154 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

