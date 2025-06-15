Sfm LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sfm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sfm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,537,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.