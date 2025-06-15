Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

