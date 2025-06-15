Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $200.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

