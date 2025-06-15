D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

