Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Playtech Price Performance
Shares of PYTCY traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 385. Playtech has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.
About Playtech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Playtech
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.