Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of PYTCY traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 385. Playtech has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

Get Playtech alerts:

About Playtech

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.