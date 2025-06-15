Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $509.04 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $487.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

