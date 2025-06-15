iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,900 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 336,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 227,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $843.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

