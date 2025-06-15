Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 53,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $248.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.