abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Short Interest Update

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.43.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading
