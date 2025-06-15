Promising Telecom Stocks To Research – June 14th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, and Zscaler are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide communication services—such as telephone, internet, cable and wireless networks. Because these companies operate critical infrastructure with steady demand, their stocks often feature relatively stable dividend payouts and moderate growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,002,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,540,431. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.15.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $19.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $987.71. 1,332,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,297. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $944.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $973.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.11. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,422,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,609,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,207.80 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

