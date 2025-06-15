BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 309,335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 57,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,877. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

