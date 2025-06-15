Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

