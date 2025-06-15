McBroom & Associates LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.8% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,006,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

