North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.48 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.