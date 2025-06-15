Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 527 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.6%

CSCO opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $265,789.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,921.53. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,930. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

