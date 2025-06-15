Brighton Jones LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.33. The stock has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

