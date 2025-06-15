Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,712,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $391.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.