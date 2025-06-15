The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 863.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:GS opened at $613.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.