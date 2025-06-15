Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 149,622 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 118.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,622 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.85 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
