Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 149,622 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 118.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,622 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.85 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.