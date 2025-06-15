Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.20, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,545.44. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,816,925 shares of company stock worth $215,448,358. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

