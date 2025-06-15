Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 5,257 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.