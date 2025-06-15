CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 483 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after buying an additional 331,403 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

