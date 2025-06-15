Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 12,453 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,583.7% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 148,935 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 239,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

