Optas LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 100,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 192,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,305,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,211,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,071.04. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

